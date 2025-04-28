Michigan City Area Schools is excited to welcome all new and returning students for the 2025-26 school year. Enrollment is now open for Little Wolves Early Learning Center (Pre-K), Kindergarten, and the required Online Annual Information Update (formerly known as Registration) for returning students will open on May 1.

Little Wolves Early Learning Center Pre-K

Enrollment is open for the Little Wolves Early Learning Center, located at 1001 E US Hwy 20 in Michigan City. This high-quality preschool program offers full- and half-day options for children

who are potty trained and age three or older by August 1, 2025. Tuition assistance is available through CCDF and On My Way Pre-K vouchers.

There will be an Open House and Enrollment Support Day on Wednesday, June 11, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. This is a great opportunity to learn more about the program, meet the staff, and receive assistance with the enrollment process. To learn more or schedule a visit, go to www.EducateMC.net/littlewolves, call (219) 873-2035, or email littlewolves@mcas.k12.in.us.

Kindergarten Enrollment

Families with children who will be five years old by August 1, 2025, can now enroll for Kindergarten. Visit www.EducateMC.net/kindergarten to begin the online enrollment process.

New families will need to create an account through PowerSchool Enrollment. To complete enrollment, parents/guardians must submit the following documents to their child’s

school (by appointment):● Child’s official birth certificate

● Parent/guardian’s driver’s license or state-issued photo ID

● Proof of residency (such as a utility bill or lease)

● Immunization records and proof of lead testing

● Custody paperwork (if applicable)

Children should be enrolled at the school that serves the area in which they reside. To determine your home school, contact the MCAS Transportation Department at (219) 873-2127.

Online Annual Information Update for Returning Students

Beginning May 1, all families of returning students must complete the Online Annual Information Update, a required process previously referred to as “registration.” This update ensures schools

have current contact details, medical information, and other vital records.

The process must be completed by July 1, 2025, through the PowerSchool Parent Portal. The form will reopen on August 1 for returning students at Michigan City Area Schools who started

after May 1 or did not complete the Annual Information Update before July 1.

“This change in terminology better reflects what families are doing, confirming and updating information for the upcoming year,” said Kevin McGuire, MCAS Director of Technology. “Accurate records help us prepare for a smooth start to the school year.”

Families needing help accessing the Annual Information Update link in their PowerSchool Parent Portal can contact their school’s office secretary.

As Michigan City Area Schools prepares to LEVEL UP for the new school year, early and accurate completion of enrollment and updates ensures every student is ready to succeed from day one. Families can also view the 2025-26 school year calendar by visiting www.EducateMC.net/MCASCalendar. To learn more about MCAS, visit www.EducateMC.net.

Registration is now open for iREAD Summer School (for current 2nd and 3rd grade students) and Kindergarten Summer Camp! For more details and to sign up, visit www.EducateMC.net/MCAS-Summer-School. High School Summer School Registration will be available by May 1