The Indiana Sheriffs’ Association (ISA) announces information for their 45th Annual Youth Leadership Camps this year.

The first session, serving the southern part of the state, will be held June 16 – 18, at the Indiana FFA Leadership Camp in Trafalgar (Johnson County). The second session, serving the northern part of the state, will be held June 23 – 25, at Pine Creek Camp in Pine Village (Warren County).

The ISA Youth Leadership Camps are a program for boys and girls who are currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school and are interested in learning more about a possible career in law enforcement. The camps provide a meaningful experience and allow for relationships to be established between campers from throughout the state. The camps are staffed by deputies who serve as counselors and instructors.

Any boy or girl currently in the 7th or 8th grade of school interested in attending a camp should contact the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office, a school resource officer, or a school counselor for an application.

For further information, please contact Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen (dallen@lcso.in.gov) or Lauren Hess (lhess@indianasheriffs.org), Program Administrator for the ISA.