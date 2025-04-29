The first Indiana Department of Natural Resources Free Fishing Day takes place Sunday, May 4. On Free Fishing Days, Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters. All other rules such as seasons, bag, and size limits apply.
Free Fishing Days are an excellent opportunity to learn how to fish, take your family fishing or introduce a friend to fishing. Other Free Fishing Days are scheduled for June 7-8 and September 27. For more information on fishing, visit www.fishing.IN.gov.