United Way of La Porte County is having a PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Kesling Park in La Porte. For more information visit www.unitedwaylpc.org. #wims #makingadifference #localradio #nwi
 
8:00am: REGISTRATION OPENS
 
9:00am: TOURNAMENT BEGINS
 
4:00 pm: RAFFLES END/AWARDS PRESENTATION
 
Kesling Park
 
2150 A Street
 
LaPorte, IN. 46350
 
LEVELED MIXED DOUBLES
 
(3.0, 3.5, 4.0)
 
TEAM: $50
 
(ONLY open to 36 Teams. This will SELL OUT FAST!)
 
INDIVIDUALS: $25
 
(We will assign you a teammate based on player level)
 
EXCITING Raffles, WIN GIFT CARDS!
 
Unique Medals for WINNING TEAMS
 
Chips, Water & Soft Drinks $1 each
 
ALL proceeds benefit United Way! Join us for this exciting event! United Way of LaPorte County