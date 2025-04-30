United Way of La Porte County is having a PICKLEBALL TOURNAMENT on Saturday, June 7, 2025 at Kesling Park in La Porte. For more information visit www.unitedwaylpc.org. #wims #makingadifference #localradio #nwi
8:00am: REGISTRATION OPENS
9:00am: TOURNAMENT BEGINS
4:00 pm: RAFFLES END/AWARDS PRESENTATION
Kesling Park
2150 A Street
LaPorte, IN. 46350
LEVELED MIXED DOUBLES
(3.0, 3.5, 4.0)
TEAM: $50
(ONLY open to 36 Teams. This will SELL OUT FAST!)
INDIVIDUALS: $25
(We will assign you a teammate based on player level)
EXCITING Raffles, WIN GIFT CARDS!
Unique Medals for WINNING TEAMS
Chips, Water & Soft Drinks $1 each
ALL proceeds benefit United Way! Join us for this exciting event! United Way of LaPorte County