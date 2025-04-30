Ready to babysit? For just $25, students entering 6th–8th grade can learn how to stay safe, confident and prepared in any babysitting situation. The Safe Sitter Essentials class is happening Wednesday, June 18 from 9:00 AM to 2:30 PM at the Porter County Health Department in Valpo.
This fun, hands-on class includes role-playing, games, and even manikin practice to learn choking rescue skills. Students receive a Safe Sitter Kit and a Completion Card.
Bring a sack lunch and water bottle—and get ready to learn life-saving skills that last a lifetime. Space is limited! Call Kendra at 219.465.3452 to register.