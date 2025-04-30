In partnership with the Northwest Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, the MAAC Foundation is proud to announce the graduation of their Career Fire Academy. This ceremony will be held on Friday, May 2, 2025, at 6:00 P.M. CST, at the MAAC Foundation First Responder Training Campus in the Heroes’ Hangout Building.

The 15 graduates representing the Portage, Whiting, Dyer, LaPorte and Michigan City Fire Departments have completed a rigorous 11-week training program that included instruction in fire suppression, hazmat operations, and technical rescue, along with other firefighting skills. They have also learned about the importance of community service and public education.

Surrounded by loved ones, friends, and their newest families, the fire departments which they are joining, the following graduates will walk across the stage to receive their certificates:

Levi Thurmond, Portage Fire Department

Andrew Himan, Portage Fire Department

Evan Shaughnessy, Portage Fire Department

Justin Morgan, Portage Fire Department

Caiden Mowery, Portage Fire Department

Evan Kuehl, Portage Fire Department

Julia Simition, Portage Fire Department

Malachi Kristoff, Portage Fire Department

Mitchell Bleck, Portage Fire Department

Dennis Hensley, Whiting Fire Department

Tyler Marick, Dyer Fire Department

Owen Barsic, LaPorte Fire Department

Phillip Baker, Michigan City Fire Department

Kody Stroud, Michigan City Fire Department

Josiah Griffin, Michigan City Fire Department

“The dedication, commitment, and personal growth shown by these 15 individuals over the past 11 weeks have been nothing short of inspiring,” said Celina Weatherwax, President & CEO of the MAAC Foundation. “Their unwavering sense of service reflects the core values of putting others first. We proudly congratulate these firefighters and welcome them into the esteemed tradition of first responders who bravely protect and serve our communities.”

Patrick Nickos, Academy Instructor and Portage Fire Department Firefighter and Paramedic, has been teaching the new graduates throughout their long journey.

“It has been an honor to guide and witness the growth of such an exceptional group of individuals. Throughout their intense training, they have consistently shown bravery, dedication, and a strong sense of purpose. They’ve met every challenge with grit, sharpened their abilities, and built the resilience essential for a career in firefighting,” said Patrick Nickos, Academy Instructor, “Today, we celebrate not just their achievements, but the promising path ahead as they step into roles that will save lives and strengthen our communities. Congratulations to each graduate, your commitment has been inspiring, and I have no doubt you will serve with distinction and heart.”