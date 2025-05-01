STARKE COUNTY, Ind. – The Indiana State Police Lowell Post is requesting the public’s assistance with locating anyone who may have witnessed a recent crash in Starke County.

On Saturday, April 26, at approximately 10:28 p.m., a single vehicle crash occurred on County Road 600 East south of County Road 700 North in Hamlet involving a blue Ford Escape. The driver involved in the crash died as a result of injuries sustained.

If anyone may have witnessed the crash, or any driving behavior of the Ford prior to the crash, please contact Trooper Jordin Rosillo at 219-696-6242 (Lowell Post phone number). You may leave a message for Trooper Rosillo and she will contact you back during business hours.