Porter County Coroner Cyndi Dykes is seeking the public’s assistance in locating any living relatives of the late 65-year-old Patricia Duggan, who passed away on Saturday, April 26.

Duggan resided in LaCrosse, Ind., and her parents are the late Harry J. and Betty Lou (nee Steffus) Duggan of LaCrosse.

“At this time we have exhausted all resources,” Dykes said.

Anyone with information on Duggan is asked to call the Coroner’s Office at 219-548-0208.