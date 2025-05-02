HAMMOND and WESTVILLE, Ind. — Siblings Jonathan, Juliet and Carolyn Yackel are proud of their late parents’ accomplishments as longtime higher education leaders. Inspired by their legacy as professors and administrators, the family made a generous gift to establish an endowed scholarship at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) on Purdue Northwest Day of Giving.

The Yackels’ contributions were among a record of over 3,100 gifts adding up to nearly $2 million on the 12th annual PNW Day of Giving, held April 30. PNW Day of Giving is the university’s largest one-day fundraising event to enhance opportunities for students.

“We are immensely grateful to our generous donors for their outpouring of support to benefit students,” said Lisa Goodnight, vice chancellor of Institutional Advancement. “Year after year, our alumni, community partners, friends of the university and our faculty and staff participate in PNW Day of Giving to show their support. The collective gifts demonstrate how changing students’ lives starts with us and creates a ripple effect of positive change on campus and in Northwest Indiana.”

The Yackel family’s scholarship fund recognizes the legacy of former Chancellor James Yackel and his wife, Professor Emerita of Mathematics Education Erna Yackel. James Yackel oversaw significant growth at the university’s Hammond campus. Erna Yackel was a renowned mathematics educator who introduced groundbreaking theoretical concepts to the field.

PNW ranked third among 73 participating units in the Purdue system for total gifts received, which awarded bonus funds to the institution. Participation in PNW Day of Giving increased by 50% from 2024, and PNW ranked fifth system-wide for largest increases in participation.

Over 3,100 generous gifts were made to PNW. PNW Athletics raised the most gifts, with Pride women’s soccer and women’s volleyball leading the way.

Gifts to PNW support student scholarships, academic programs, PNW Athletics, student organizations and other strategic initiatives.

Highlights of 2025 PNW Day of Giving

Gifts of any size make a difference in supporting PNW students and university resources. Key partners and friends to PNW made contributions that will have a lasting impact toward changing students’ lives. In addition to the Yackel family’s gift, some notable highlights include:

Purdue Federal Credit Union (PFCU) made a transformational gift that jointly benefits PNW Athletics and the offices of Alumni Engagement and Student Life.

“Purdue Federal Credit Union is proud to partner with Purdue University Northwest in our shared mission to empower and educate the PNW community,” said Jackie Hofman, senior vice president and chief administrative officer at PFCU. “Through this partnership and meaningful gift, we’re committed to advancing financial wellness for students, faculty and staff. As the official credit union of PNW—and with exclusive PNW-designed debit and credit cards—we’re honored to support and invest in the success of this vibrant campus community.”

James R. Dye, president of the James W. and Betty Dye Foundation, made two substantial gifts in support of opportunities and programs for PNW students and community members seeking additional credentials. The gifts include a scholarship benefitting underprivileged PNW students who are from Northwest Indiana and a generous support fund benefitting technology education programming at PNW’s Commercialization and Manufacturing Excellence Center and future Roberts Impact Lab at PNW.

PNW alumnus Deno Yiankes provided a considerable gift that supports PNW students in the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management.

Laura Mannion, a PNW alumna and a director of Development with PNW’s office of Institutional Advancement, generously created an endowed scholarship benefitting PNW students to participate in for-credit travel abroad opportunities. PNW’s Study Away programs provide students hands-on experiential learning where they are immersed in different environments both inside and outside the U.S.

The McMillan Family Foundation made a significant gift to the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest for the 2025 season. Stewart McMillan, who has previously supported the PNW Design Studio and other upgraded facilities and student workspaces, is a member of the PNW Alumni Hall of Fame.

Additional longtime supporters of the Sinai Forum at Purdue Northwest made major gifts on Day of Giving, including: Urschel Laboratories Inc. and its employees; Dr. David and Billie Bankoff; the John W. Anderson Foundation; and The Times Media Company.

BP America made a contribution to help expand the reach and impact of PNW’s STEM on the Road programming. STEM on the Road connects PNW science, technology, engineering, mathematics and nursing students and faculty members with Northwest Indiana middle and high school students to build interest in these various disciplines and careers.

“Purdue Northwest’s dedication to STEM education is truly commendable,” said Chris DellaFranco, vice president of BP Whiting Refinery. “By fostering innovation and igniting curiosity in young minds, they are paving the way for future leaders in science and technology. At BP, we are proud supporters of impactful initiatives like STEM on the Road, one of the many programs that we believe nurtures intellectual growth and empowers students to achieve their full potential.”

Dr. Eric Culp, a PNW alumnus, former basketball student-athlete, and director of Neonatology at Regions Medical Group, created a scholarship supporting PNW student-athletes pursuing careers in health care.

PNW alumni Jill and Darrel Jones made an endowed gift in support of the PNW College of Business’ Emergency Student Support Fund. This fund instituted by the college supports students who experience unforeseen hardships that can impact their ability to learn.

PNW alumna Kristin Jurczak established a scholarship supporting PNW student-athletes. Jurczak is the owner of Spark Marketing, which also supports PNW Athletics as a Corporate Champion.

PNW alumna Sheila Porrata and spouse Carlos Porrata initiated a scholarship that supports PNW students who are members of the Honors College and pursuing bachelor’s degrees in nursing.

Scott Schaller, chair of the department of Quantitative Business Studies in PNW’s College of Business and a three-time PNW alumnus, made a significant gift to the college that creates long-term benefits for student resources.

For more information about the different ways you can support PNW with a gift, visit pnw.edu/giving.