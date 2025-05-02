The City of Valparaiso is working to fight the nationwide opioid epidemic by offering grants to nonprofit organizations working to combat substance use disorder. “The opioid epidemic and substance use disorder affect the entire nation and Valparaiso is no different. As a community, we’re striving to empower organizations equipped to help those who struggle with addiction by making these funds available,” said Mayor Jon Costas.

The available funds are part of the National Opioid Settlement in which the nation’s three largest pharmaceutical distributors and manufacturer agreed to pay $26 billion to settle allegations that they fueled the deadly opioid crisis. Valparaiso anticipates it will receive approximately $1.4 million over an 18-year period through the state of Indiana’s share of this settlement.

How to Apply for Funding

To qualify for funding through the Valparaiso’s Opioid Epidemic Settlement Program, organizations must be registered as a 501(c)(3) organization working to combat substance use disorder, providing services such as prevention programs, treatment for opioid use disorder or support for local agencies dealing with substance use disorders. Further information, including the grant application, is available on the City of Valparaiso’s website at tinyurl.com/OpioidHelp and questions may be addressed to City

Council Member Peter Anderson at PAnderson@Valpo.us. Applications for grant funding are due on June 20, 2025.

Help for Valparaiso Residents and Families Struggling with Addiction

The City of Valparaiso is also currently using funds from the opioid settlement to offer the services of a Community Recovery Coordinator who serves Valparaiso residents and families struggling with addiction. In her role, Kristi Chervenak can help people access help for all types of addiction and addictive behaviors, including drugs, alcohol, gambling and addiction to other substances and activities. She may be reached at (219) 546-9940 or by visiting RecoveryConnectionPC.org.