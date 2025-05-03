Franciscan Health’s Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP) is opening applications for funding to support healthcare-related programs for nonprofit health and human service organizations in at-risk communities.

SIPP funding applications will be accepted from May 5-30. Partner agencies will be announced in mid-July. Organizations may apply for up to $10,000 in monetary support. Organizations may complete an application online at this link starting May 5.

Serving populations most in need and in accordance with Franciscan’s mission should be the focus of supported activities. These include people who have endured systemic racism; refugees and immigrants; the chronically low resourced; at-risk youth and others impacted by poor societal supports. Priority health needs as defined by Franciscan Health include chronic disease prevention and management, healthy relationships and mental wellness.

In mid-July, organizations will be selected to receive funding and are required to attend a welcome session on July 31. SIPP partners are also required to attend check-in meetings and submit progress reports at six month and one-year intervals. Participation in the reporting process is required for consideration for all future funding and assistance.

For additional information or application support, please contact Franciscan Health Community Health Improvement Director Danielle Crowder at Danielle.Crowder@franciscanalliance.org