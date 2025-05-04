PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor F H Paschen S N Nielsen & Associates LLC will begin work on the State Road 49 bridge over State Road 2 on or after Monday, May 5.

State Road 49 and State Road 2 will both maintain two lanes of travel in each direction during daytime hours, but lanes will be narrowed to make room for the work area. State Road 49 and State Road 2 will have overnight lane closures during the hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. as needed from late May to late July.

Bridge repairs and bridge painting activities will be ongoing through late August. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.