The La Porte Police Department on Friday introduced Officer Rico Simpson’s new K9 partner, Rocco.

He’s a 13-month-old Dutch Shepherd from Germany.

The department said Rocco is a dual-purpose K9, trained in both patrol and detection work, just like the rest of their K9 unit.

“Your support made it possible for us to have this new addition to the La Porte Police Department Family,” LPPD said on its Facebook page.

The department thanked the community for their donations to the K9 fund.