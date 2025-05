JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Ellas Construction Company Inc will close State Road 49 between C.R. 1100 N and C.R. 1000 N on or after Thursday, May 8.

State Road 49 will be closed through late July for a bridge replacement project at Wolf Creek. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 10, U.S. 231 and State Road 14.