PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Hawk Enterprises Inc. will have further restrictions on I-94 eastbound near U.S. 20/Exit 22 this week as part of the replacement of the box truss structure in this location.

The right lane of eastbound I-94 will be closed approaching U.S. 20/Exit 22 from approximately 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 7 to 6 a.m. Thursday, May 8th for temporary barrier wall removal.

Overnight the evening of Saturday, May 10, there will be two rolling slow downs on I-94 eastbound starting at U.S. 6/State Road 51 to U.S. 20 to remove the current overhead box truss structure and set the new one. This will take place between 9 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Sunday, and motorists should be prepared for slowed traffic in the area during that time.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.