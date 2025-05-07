Michigan City, IN | This spring, Danny Gokey is doing more than sharing his powerful voice on the Sound of Heaven Tour — he’s helping The Salvation Army bring real hope to communities across the country.

Thanks to a partnership between The Salvation Army, Awakening Foundation, and Altrua HealthShare, each stop of Gokey’s 15-city tour — running from April 11 through May 10, 2025 — will include a $500 donation to the local Salvation Army serving that city. These gifts will directly support programs that meet the most urgent needs, from feeding hungry families to providing shelter for those experiencing homelessness.

“Music is a powerful way to lift people up — but we wanted to do even more,” said Chris Farnsworth, Managing Director of Awakening Events. “By teaming up with The Salvation Army, we’re making sure that the hope we sing about reaches beyond the stage and into the heart of every community we visit.”

The tour partnership reflects a shared mission: to meet people where they are and offer a helping hand. The Salvation Army, one of the nation’s largest social services organizations, impacts nearly 27 million lives every year through its programs — and local donations like these are critical to that work.

Major Dale Simmons of The Salvation Army of Michigan City attended The Sound of Heaven Tour concert on Friday, April 25 at Road to Life Church and accepted a $500 donation to benefit programs and services in Michigan City.

“Every dollar stays in the local community, helping neighbors who are struggling,“ said Major Simmons. “We’re so grateful to Danny Gokey, Awakening Foundation, and Altrua HealthShare for using their platform to help us Do the Most Good.”

Fans attending the Sound of Heaven Tour can expect an unforgettable evening of music, inspiration, and community — and know that their night out is helping change lives close to home.

To learn more about how The Salvation Army is meeting needs in your community — and how you can help — visit www.SAmichigancity.org.

About The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army annually helped nearly 27 million Americans in 2024 overcome poverty, addiction, and economic hardships through a range of social services. By providing food for the hungry, emergency relief for disaster survivors, rehabilitation for those suffering from drug and alcohol abuse, and clothing and shelter for people in need, The Salvation Army is doing the most good at 6,400 centers of operation around the country. For more information, visit SalvationArmyUSA.org. Follow us on Twitter @SalvationArmyUS and #DoingTheMostGood.

About Awakening Foundation: The Awakening Foundation exists to share the message of hope and resources with individuals and families in local and international communities by bringing together artists, fans, and like-minded organizations through live events and missional endeavors to serve and empower those in need. All Awakening Foundation events are powered by Awakening Events. Consistently ranked among the top promoters in America and reaching No. 1 in the world in total tickets sold, Awakening Events is a leader in the live faith-based entertainment industry. For more information about Awakening Events and its mission-driven initiatives, visit AwakeningEvents.com.