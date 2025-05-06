Valparaiso, IN – Ivy Tech Community College’s will honor over 1,000 graduates at the annual commencement ceremony on Thursday May 8, 2025, at 6pm CT. The ceremony will take place at the Valparaiso University Athletics Recreation Center located at 1009 Union Street, Valparaiso, IN.

Students earned almost 1,700 degrees and certificates during the 2024-2025 academic year. Commencement ceremony will highlight distinct honors and awards to Distinguished Graduates and Alumnus of Ivy Tech. Ceremony will also feature keynote speaker Dean Mazzoni, President/CEO of Franciscan Health Michigan City.

“We are incredibly excited and proud of all our students and their many accomplishments. Our students have worked tirelessly to accomplish their degrees. We are greatly looking forward to seeing all our students gathered alongside their families and guests of honor to share in this special day,” said Campus Chancellor, Aco Sikoski.

Ivy Tech will present the 2025 Honorary Degree to Rob Thorgren. Thorgren serves as exemplary Board of Trustees Chair for the Valparaiso/Michigan City & LaPorte Campuses. In tenure to date with Ivy Tech Community College, Thorgren has been instrumental with campus meetings and strategic visioning across several large-scale projects and investments. Beyond leadership with Ivy Tech, Thorgren currently serves as President of the Redevelopment Commission with the City of Valparaiso. Outside of the commission, Thorgren is the president of Thorgren Tool & Molding and is involved in many non-profits and community building projects across Porter County.

Aaron Lee O’Reilly will be honored as the 2025 Distinguished Graduate. O’Reilly is the proud owner and operator of Fiddlehead Restaurant in Michigan City, Indiana, where he has served as a dedicated community leader for the past decade. A committed family man and civic advocate, O’Reilly notably served as President of the Student Nursing Organization during the 2024–2025 academic year.

Teresa Hallmen Crowley will be honored as the 2025 Distinguished Alumna. Crowley’s journey with Ivy Tech began in Spring 2013 as she joined the Medical Assisting Program (MEAS). In Spring 2015 Crowley was hired as an adjunct teaching instructor for billing and coding courses with Ivy Tech. Crowley earned the President’s Award for Excellence in Instruction for the Lake County Ivy Tech Campus in 2021 for her exceptional work with the School of Nursing and Health Sciences during the challenges faced through the COVID-19 pandemic.

For those interested in learning more about the event, please contact the Ivy Tech Valparaiso campus main telephone line at 219-464- 8514 or via info@ivytech.edu. Commencement ceremony will be livestreamed on the Ivy Tech Valparaiso Facebook page.