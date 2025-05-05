Michigan City, IN – May 5, 2025 – The Michigan City Chamber is pleased to announce that Monica Komasinski will be joining the Chamber as Membership Director, effective June 2, 2025. In her new role, Komasinski will lead the Chamber’s efforts in membership recruitment, engagement, and retention. She will also oversee the Chamber’s Ambassador Committee, a vital group of volunteers who support member outreach and business engagement.

“We are excited to welcome Monica to our Chamber team,” said Kurt Gillins, President of the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce. “Her leadership experience, dedication to professional development, and strong community ties make her the ideal person to help grow and strengthen our membership.”

Komasinski brings vast experience to the role, having served as Executive Director of Leadership La Porte County for the past 14 years. Under her leadership, Leadership La Porte County expanded its youth and adult programming, becoming a cornerstone for leadership development throughout the region. Monica is passionate about building connections and boosting a strong, vibrant business community.

“I am excited to join the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce in this new role,” said Komasinski. “Throughout my career, I have seen firsthand the importance of strong leadership and collaboration within a community. I look forward to connecting with the members of the chamber, as well as potential members, and working together to help businesses thrive in Michigan City and beyond.”

A lifelong La Porte County resident, Monica is truly committed to community involvement. In addition to her professional achievements, she has volunteered with numerous local organizations and initiatives that promote education, leadership, and civic engagement.

The Michigan City Chamber of Commerce serves as a vital resource to its members, businesses, and the community, working to foster economic growth and development across the Michigan City area. To learn more about the Chamber or membership opportunities, please contact Monica Komasinski at 219-874-6221, monica@mcachamber.com, or visit www.MichiganCityChamber.com.

Pictured: Membership Director, Monica Komasinski