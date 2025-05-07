The Department of Natural Resources (DNR) Division of Fish & Wildlife has made changes to previously announced rainbow trout stocking plans because of a shortage of that species at the hatchery.

Nineteen streams across 13 counties were stocked with trout before April 26, the opening day of trout season, but some locations didn’t receive the planned amount of rainbow trout. Some were supplemented with brown trout. The streams affected will receive no more rainbow trout this spring; however, nine of them will be stocked with brown trout this month. The brown trout to be stocked range from 8 to 12 inches long. Details are posted at on.IN.gov/fish-stocking.

The bag limit for trout in inland waters other than Lake Michigan and its tributaries is five per day with a minimum size of 7 inches. No more than one of an angler’s catch can be a brown trout. There is no size limit for trout on inland lakes except for any harvested brown trout caught below the Brookville Lake tailwater or from Oliver, Olin or Martin lakes. Those trout must be 18 inches or larger to be kept.

To fish for trout, anglers age 18 and older need an Indiana fishing license and a trout/salmon stamp. To purchase yours for this year, visit GoOutdoorsIN.com.