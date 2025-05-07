CHESTERTON, Ind. — Over the past few days, the Chesterton Police Department has taken several reports of suspicious individuals walking through neighborhoods during nighttime hours and checking car door handles. When they find unlocked vehicles, they are rummaging through them and stealing items.

Reported areas include:

▪️2000 Block of Texas Street

▪️100 Block of Washington Street

▪️100 Block of Westchester Court

The Chesterton Police Department says they have obtained video footage of one possible suspect. In the video, the individual is wearing “a 𝐥𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭-𝐜𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐬𝐡𝐢𝐫𝐭, 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐬 (𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐛𝐥𝐲 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐨𝐮𝐟𝐥𝐚𝐠𝐞), 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐝𝐚𝐫𝐤 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐬”. “The suspect appears to meet with a second person in the street, but the footage is too dark to provide a description of the second individual,” CPD said on their Facebook page.

A video has been included on the Chesterton Police Department Facebook page.

Police say if you recognize the suspect or see anything suspicious in your own surveillance footage, contact them 𝐚𝐭 𝟐𝟏𝟗-𝟗𝟐𝟔-𝟏𝟏𝟑𝟔.

Police also gave tips on how you can help prevent this activity:

▪️Remove all valuables from your vehicle, including 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐬𝐞𝐬, 𝐰𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐬, 𝐛𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐤𝐬, 𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐦𝐬.

▪️Always 𝐥𝐨𝐜𝐤 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐯𝐞𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐥𝐞, even in your driveway or close to your home.

▪️Consider installing motion-activated lights or cameras for added security.

▪️If you 𝐒𝐄𝐄 something, 𝐒𝐀𝐘 something.

Your vigilance makes a difference. Let’s work together to keep our community safe.