Michigan City, Ind. – LaPorte County Staff, Students, and Community members gathered to celebrate the opening of the LaPorte County Career and Technical Education (CTE) program’s new South Campus building at 1001 US Hwy 20.

The $13.5 million LPCCTE South Campus is home to essential programs, including Automotive, Construction, Criminal Justice, Early Childhood, Health Careers, Precision Machining, Smart Manufacturing, and Welding.

MCAS Superintendent, Dr. Wendel McCollum expressed, “This new facility is a testament to our commitment to preparing students who are truly college- and career-ready,” said Dr. Wendel McCollum, Superintendent of Michigan City Area Schools. “There’s been a lot of conversation across the state and nation about the importance of Pre-K through Grade 14 education. At Michigan City Area Schools, we’re proud to demonstrate what that truly means by supporting students from their earliest years, all the way through high school and into college or career pathways. I’m excited to see even more Michigan City Area School students take advantage of the exceptional opportunities now available at our LPCCTE South Campus.”

CTE Director, Dr. David Notary, highlighted the significant impact this new facility will have on students in the community, stating, “This state-of-the-art facility provides students with skills which prepare them for employment in today’s workplace.” To ensure students are fully equipped for real-world conditions, the new South Campus building features advanced facilities such as simulation medical bed stations in the Health Academy lab. Additionally, the Automotive Technology lab includes a secure transaction area where students can gain practical experience interacting with customers who bring vehicles to the facility for service.

Students in any of the campus’s programs can earn high school credits, college credits (through partnerships with Ivy Tech and Vincennes University), and industry-recognized certifications in various fields.

The facility also houses the new Little Wolves Early Learning Center preschool.

At the Michigan City Area Schools’ April School Board meeting, the Board of Trustees proudly approved naming the new facility the Dr. Barbara Eason-Watkins Education Center, honoring the former superintendent’s exceptional leadership and enduring impact on education. Although Dr. Eason-Watkins was unable to attend the ribbon-cutting ceremony, MCAS looks forward to officially unveiling the new signage and celebrating this dedication in the near future.

Michigan City Area Schools oversees the LaPorte County CTE program. The program serves approximately 350 juniors and seniors from seven surrounding high schools, including LaPorte, Michigan City, New Prairie, South Central, Tri-Township, Westville, and New Buffalo.

About Performance Services- Since 1998, Performance Services has served the learning environment needs of K-12 schools. The company is a leading design-builder for new construction and renovations, focusing on high- performance buildings with optimal learning and working environments for schools, cities, and towns. Headquartered in Indianapolis, the company has regional offices in 14 states.