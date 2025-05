The La Porte County Sheriff Office is inviting the public to attend this year’s La Porte County Peace Officers’ Memorial Service on May 9th at 11 a.m. at FOP #75 – 416 U.S. Highway 20, Michigan City, IN.

Agencies will come together to honor and pay tribute to those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, including the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office’s own, Patrolman Neil G. Thompson.