On the weekend of April 25, Michigan City High School band and choral students participated in their respective Indiana State School Music Association (ISSMA) concert festivals. Students performed exceptionally well, and their gold ratings marked important honors within the history of both departments.

On Friday, April 25, the MCHS Band Department competed at Elkhart High School, where both the Wind Ensemble and Concert Band earned Gold Ratings from all three judges. The Wind Ensemble also received a Gold Rating in Sight-Reading. As a result of their consistent high-quality performances, the Band Department was awarded the ISSMA All-Music Award, recognizing Gold-level scores in every ISSMA event entered this school year, a first in Michigan City High School history.

This outstanding achievement was made possible through the talents of the following students:

Wind Ensemble Student Performers

Flutes: Alexis Gresham, Kara Keen, Brandon Roadarmel, and Arionna Smith

Oboe: Athena Roberts

Clarinets: Acasia Berry, Lia Black, Yarnikqwa Crume, Jada Mckendree, Sarah Morales, Ray Potter, and Julianna Wolford

Bass Clarinets: Torey Morris and Josh Pratt

Alto Saxophones: Dillian Jackson, Abigail Killingbeck, Arianna Lemons, and Kenneth Oviatt

Tenor Saxophones: Frank Anderson and Makenna Nowatzke

Baritone Saxophone: Vivian Taylor

Trumpets: Andrew Deleon, Daniel Kohn, Cameron Mishler, and Ke’von Whitlow

French Horn: Leo Becker

Trombones: Ash Batchelor, Vance Hale, Dylan Mashburn, Weston Smith, David Symons, and Vincent Wiles

Baritone: Zoe Brooks

Tuba: Rachel Bertotti

Percussion: Jimmy Biela, Rhianna Fisher, Serenity Jakubin, Brooke Lakin, Mya Major, Ben Novak, Makayla Sardon, Jade Spangler, Trevor Trusty, Dawson Wilcox, and Charlotte Wildfang

Concert Band Student Performers:

Flutes: Olivia Cogdill, Damani Edgington, Ella Galindo, Emma Henn, and Maria Patino-Merlos

Clarinets: Mackenzie Beal, Acacia Berry, Cydney Kozlowski, DeAundria Nelson, Leah Pollock, Isabella Serrano, Abigail Shanks, and Julianna Wolford

Bass Clarinet: Josh Pratt

Alto Saxophones: Thomas Dombkowski, Cyd Hooten, Kenneth Oviatt, Natt Parkinson-Kilbourne

Tenor Saxophone: Jaxson Human

Baritone Saxophone: Cullen Hunnicutt

Trumpets: Shea Barishman, Hea’Von Hopkins, Justin Ryberg, Connor Vandenbergh, Ever Vasquez, Ke’Von Whitlow, and Jayvin Williams

Trombones: John Sechrest, Weston Smith, and David Symons

Baritones: Dai’Len Burnett and Eian Rodriguez

Tuba: Brennan Cosich

Percussion: Jimmy Biela, Rhianna Fisher, Serenity Jakubin, Brooke Lakin, Mya Major, Ben Novak, Makayla Sardon, Jade Spangler, Trevor Trusty, Dawson Wilcox, and Charlotte Wildfang

The following day, April 26, the MCHS Choral Department competed at Northridge High School. For the first time in over 12 years, all four choirs, Beginning Chorus, Concert Choir, City Singers, and Treble Chorale participated and brought home Gold Ratings. Additionally, Beginning Chorus, Concert Choir, and City Singers earned Gold Ratings in Sight-Reading.

This recognition was earned through the hard work of these talented students:

Beginning Chorus

Sopranos: Lillian Baker, Isabella Bryant, I’Munique Bush, Makarhi Galvin, Maleah Gore, Sha’Niyia Hart, Ka’Mya Hatchett, Amelia Isbell, Deanna Johnson, Loy’El Mayhams, Melinda Otero, Grace Perschke, Marisol Reyes, & Kim Robinson

Altos: Jordan Beck, Shawntil Britton, Demira Buchanan, Mia Diggs, Alona Garza, Tamayra Gilyard, Ki Harris, Ava Hlas, Janya Jackson, Anna Krumrie, Brooklyn Martin, Zianna Moolenaar, Elsie O’Brien, Alexis Santana, Olivia Schmidt, Angeleena Spencer, Rae’Vynn Stewart, & Olivia Vinson

Baritones: Caleb Anderson, Mason Bergeon, Kanden Childs, Damarious Edwards, Jordan Jackson, Quinton Smith, & Ryan Smith

Concert Choir

Sopranos: Chyann Brown, Aubrie Doster, Andrea Roberts, Jaciyah Torrence

Altos: Alannah Mclaurin, Madisyn Moye, Alyssa Workman

Baritones: Johnathan Barnes, Ralph Smith

City Singers

Sopranos: Emma Abraham, Katelyn Ast, Paige Merrill, Maddy Parry, Alyssa Workman

Altos: Peyton Jackson, Nia Wilkins, Naomi Williams, Aaverie Wingard

Tenors: Thomas Chatfield, Cameron Herring, Lucas Spindler

Basses: Carter Joseph, Terrance McCray, Erik Whiting

Treble Chorale

Soprano I: Annabella Armstrong, Eme Attar, Ashlynn Bright, Giscelle Craigen, Stefany Lopez, Jennifer Serrano, Amoni Toney, Alyssa Tracy

Soprano II: Ka’Myia Gardner, Addison Gust, Kellie Jordan, Jillian Kuehl, Aubreanna Lampkin, Talia Lemons, La’Nae McQueen, Avah Sears, Taylor Trusty

Alto: Jasmine Ford, Tamayra Gilyard, Meerub Iftikhar, Madisen Leggett, Madisyn Moye, Younha Seppyes, Amarah Spikes, Mariah Williams

These achievements reflect the dedication, talent, and hard work of Michigan City Area School’s student musicians and their directors, Franklin Gast and Michelle Howisen.