The following is a joint statement being released by the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office and the New Prairie United School Corporation:

“This afternoon at 3:16 PM, deputies responded to the intersection of US 20 and Fail Road reference a multi-vehicle crash.

“A total of four vehicles were involved in the crash – two New Prairie United School Corporation ‘mini-buses’, one commercial motor vehicle, and a single axle box truck.

“The ‘mini-buses’ were transporting members of an athletic team.

“Several subjects were injured and transported to area hospitals for treatment.

“The crash is under investigation and no further information is being released at this time.”