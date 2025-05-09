A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Warsaw Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Alicia Marshall, a 24 year old white female, 4 feet 8 inches tall, 150 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a gray Hoodie sweatshirt with Hurley on the front, black leggings, white Nike Air Force Ones, and a pink backpack.

Alicia is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 120 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Tuesday, May 6, 2025 at 2:00 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Alicia Marshall, contact the Warsaw Police Department at 574-372-9511 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

See the Warsaw Police and Indiana State Police Facebook pages for updates.