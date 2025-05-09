𝗨𝗣𝗗𝗔𝗧𝗘 #𝟮 – 𝗨𝗦 𝟮𝟬 𝗖𝗥𝗔𝗦𝗛 / 𝗔𝗥𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗧 𝗠𝗔𝗗𝗘

#LCSO Theannounces the arrest of 41-year-old Shawn Wesly Russell AKISON of Romeoville, Illinois in connection with yesterday afternoon’s serious bodily injury crash at US 20 and Fail Road.

St. Joseph County Police Department The initial stages of the investigation determined thereceived a report of a box truck traveling westbound on SR 2 in a reckless manner. A St. Jospeh County Deputy located the box truck in the area of SR 2 and Timothy Road. A traffic stop was attempted, however the box truck failed to yield, and continued traveling west on SR 2. At SR 2 and CR 900 East (County Line), the deputy terminated the pursuit of the box truck.

New Prairie United School Corporation At 3:13 PM, Deputy Jeff Armstrong was dispatched to the area of SR 2 and US 20 regarding the reckless driving box truck. At 3:16 PM, deputies responded to US 20 and Fail Road for a multi-vehicle crash. Deputy Xavier Biggerstaff was first to arrive on scene and confirmed the box truck was involved in the crash, along with a commercial motor vehicle, and two ‘mini-buses’ belonging to the(NPUSC).

New Prairie High School The box truck, being operated by AKISON, was traveling west on US 20 approaching the Fail Road intersection. The box truck collided with a commercial motor vehicle and two NPUSC ‘mini-buses.’ The ‘mini-buses’ were transporting members of thebaseball team and were en route to a game scheduled to take place later in the afternoon.

Those injured included two (2) coaches and seven (7) student athletes. The injured subjects received treatment at the scene, along with several being transported by ground to an area hospital. One student-athlete was airlifted from the scene and transported to a regional hospital for treatment.

AKISON was taken into custody at the scene. He was transported by Deputy Jet Balenia to an area hospital for treatment. After being medically cleared, AKISON was transported to the La Porte County Jail (LCJ).

AKISON was arrested for Criminal Recklessness – Level 5 Felony. He remains housed in the LCJ and is being held on a $15,005.00 cash-only bond through Superior Court I.

Anyone with dash camera footage or if you witnessed the box truck being operated on SR 2 or US 20 are encouraged to email Chief of Detectives – Captain Andy Hynek (ahynek@lcso.in.gov).

“Immediately following the crash, we began communicating with New Prairie United School Corporation Administrators,” stated Administrative Captain Derek J. Allen. “Updates to school officials continued into the late evening last night and will be ongoing today and throughout the weekend.”

“We are asking for your thoughts and prayers for all of the injured, their families and friends, and the entire school corporation,” added Captain Allen. “Please do not speculate on the circumstances of the crash and respect the privacy of those impacted by this tragic incident.”

Deputies were assisted at the scene by personnel from numerous agencies.

Toxicology test results are pending. The crash investigation is ongoing. No further information is available for release.