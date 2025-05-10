Chesterton, IN – The Duneland Exchange Club brought home top honors from this year’s Exchange Clubs of Indiana Convention, held in Fishers, Indiana.

The club was proudly named Club of the Year, recognized for its exceptional member retention and growth. This prestigious award reflects the hard work and dedication of every member who continues to make a positive impact in the Duneland community.

In addition to the club-wide recognition, several members received individual honors:

Wendy Haas was named President of the Year

was named Maria Bachuchin received Secretary of the Year

received Mary Talbutt was honored for her many years of service as State Treasurer

“This was an incredible showing for our club,” said Wendy Haas. “We’re so proud of what we’ve accomplished together, and these awards are a reflection of the passion and commitment our members bring to our mission every day.”

Pictured: Gloria Dunaway-Harlett, District President, with Duneland Exchange Club members Wendy Haas, Maria Bachuchin, Michelle Jatkiewicz, Mary Talbutt, and Bob Capehart.

The Duneland Exchange Club (DXC) is a local service club comprised of dedicated men and women who volunteer their time by serving the Duneland communities and focusing on country, community, children, and child abuse prevention. The Duneland Exchange Club was chartered on May 9, 1991, and is one of 630 Exchange Clubs across America.