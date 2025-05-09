The Ogden Dunes Police Department is reminding residents that parking restrictions are currently in effect through September 30. Permits are required to park within the restricted area.

Town Hall Hours are 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday to Friday.

No permits will be issued after 3 p.m. ~ Officers will not issue permits.

Stop at Town Hall to get your permits.

Permits will not be automatically sent to you.

• ODHA Dues – $125.00 (One (1) permit w/dues)

• Additional Permits when dues are paid – $50.00

• Golf Cart Permit $35.00

• Watercraft Permit $20.00

• Dog Tags $5.00

• Dog Bandanas $6.00 ($3.00 w/purchase of dog tag)

The department says if you are unable to make it to their office before 3 p.m., call them at 219-762-4125 and they will help you find the best option to get your permits.