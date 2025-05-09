LA PORTE, IN—The La Porte Community School Corporation proudly announces the recipients of its 2025 Teachers of the Year and Employee of the Year Recognition Program, which honors exceptional staff members who demonstrate an outstanding

commitment to education and student success.

The 2025 honorees are:

● Elementary Teacher of the Year: Martin Briggs, Crichfield Elementary School

● Secondary Teacher of the Year: Christine Rosenbaum, La Porte High School

and Kesling Campus

● Employee of the Year: Jenny Hartson, La Porte High School

All three recipients will represent La Porte Community School Corporation at the state level for their respective categories in the Indiana Department of Education’s recognition program.

“These exceptional educators exemplify the dedication and passion that make our school corporation a nurturing place for students to learn and grow,” said Dr. Sandra Wood, La Porte Community School Corporation Superintendent.

About the Honorees

Martin Briggs has dedicated 47 years to educating La Porte students. A recipient of the Presidential Award for Excellence in Math and Science Teaching in 2014, Mr. Briggs is known for his innovative, hands-on teaching approach, including cross-curricular projects like the egg drop experiment conducted with the Center Township Fire Department. His impact extends internationally through his work training teachers in Belize on conceptual math understanding. Former students continue to credit him with inspiring their educational journeys, including one who became a principal within the corporation.

Christine Rosenbaum has served LPCSC students for 24 years, transitioning from an English teacher to become the district’s first dedicated Mental Health Counselor in 2015. Under her leadership, mental health services have expanded to include four

social workers and district-wide participation in the Indiana Project AWARE grant. As the district’s Suicide Prevention Coordinator and founder of the Bring Change to Mind Clubs at La Porte High School and Middle School, Ms. Rosenbaum works

tirelessly to increase mental health awareness. Her previous recognitions include the Healthy Communities Health Ambassador of the Year (2019) and the Indiana Suicide Prevention Educator Award (2018).

Jenny Hartson serves at the front desk of La Porte High School, where she creates a welcoming and supportive environment for everyone who enters the building. As a LPHS graduate, Ms. Hartson exemplifies the Slicer spirit in her daily interactions.

Known for being “a smiling face, an ear to listen, and a support” to the entire school community, her philosophy that “nothing is possible without an attitude of gratitude” guides her approach to creating a positive school environment.

Selection Process

Colleagues, students, parents, administrators, and community members were invited to nominate La Porte teachers and classified employees for this recognition program. A selection committee evaluated application forms and selected winners from each

category from among a distinguished group of finalists. The honorees were surprised with their awards at their respective schools by LPCSC administrators. They will be formally recognized at the May 12th School Board meeting and celebrated at the La Porte Education Foundation’s Evening of the Stars event on May 15th.