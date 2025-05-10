CROWN POINT, Ind.– Franciscan Health Crown Point is hosting a doula certification workshop over two weekends in July.

Doulas are trained professionals who provide continuous physical, emotional and informational support to their clients before, during and shortly after childbirth. A doula may help communicate a woman’s birth plan, create a comfortable environment during delivery or simply provide the general support a family may seek during this pivotal time. A doula does not perform clinical tasks.

The Franciscan Health Crown Point Family Birth Center offers free doula services to families through a volunteer doula program.

The doula certification workshop will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Central on July 19-20 and July 26-27 at Franciscan Health Crown Point, 12750 St. Francis Drive. Participants must be 18 years old or older and attend all four days of classes to receive a certificate of completion.

The workshop fulfills two requirements toward certification as a DONA International Certified Birth Doula: Introduction to Childbirth and Doula Birth Training. The cost is $600, payable within four days of registration.

Registration is available online and must be completed by July 8. For more information, please call (219) 746-9134.