Michigan City officials collaborate with U.S. mayors and police chiefs on advancing community safety and effective policing

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Last week, Mayor Angie Nelson Deuitch and Police Chief Marty Corley traveled to Chicago, Illinois, to participate in a national convening of mayors and police chiefs focused on improving public safety and strengthening community trust in law enforcement. The event, hosted by the U.S. Conference of Mayors (USCM), brought together more than 40 municipal leaders from across the country.

During the summit, Mayor Nelson Deuitch and Chief Corley engaged in discussions on a range of issues critical to urban safety, including innovative policing strategies, department reform, the use of emerging technology by first responders, and how to balance federal and local priorities in law enforcement.

“This gathering reinforced the power of collaboration and shared experience,” Mayor Nelson Deuitch said. “Every community faces unique public safety challenges, but by coming together, we can learn from each other, adopt proven strategies, and ensure that our residents feel both protected and respected. Michigan City is committed to proactive, community-based policing that builds trust and promotes safety for all.”

The summit also explored approaches to enhancing transparency, improving police recruitment and retention, and aligning policing practices with the evolving needs of diverse communities. Mayor Nelson Deuitch and Chief Corley emphasized their commitment to bringing new ideas back to Michigan City to inform local policy and strengthen public safety outcomes.

