JASPER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor Rieth-Riley Construction will have overnight lane closures on I-65 from mile marker 217 to 223 (between State Road 10 and State Road 114) beginning on or after Monday, May 12.

I-65 will be reduced to one lane in the area where work is occurring during the overnight hours of approximately 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. This project includes pavement patching and an Ultra-Thin Bonded Wearing Course (UTBWC) surface treatment. UTBWC is a pavement preservation treatment where a thin overlay is applied over structurally sound pavement to address surface issues like cracking. Work will be ongoing through mid-October.

INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.