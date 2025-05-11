The project, co-created by LCA and LOK Wishing Tree Foundation, is designed to educate area youth about carbon monoxide (CO) and poisoning prevention. Participants will learn what CO is, how to detect it and what to do if a CO alarm sounds. The free events are supported in part by First Alert, and participants will receive a complimentary CO detector while supplies last.

Dot Kesling founded the LOK Wishing Tree Foundation in memory of her daughter Lindsey O’Brien Kesling, whose young life was taken from accidental CO poisoning. The LOK Wishing Tree Foundation has made it their mission to educate everyone about the dangers of carbon monoxide.