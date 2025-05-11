|MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. – Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA) and the Lindsey O’Brien Kesling (LOK) Wishing Tree Foundation are partnering with Northwest Ind. this spring in the name of safety. Lubeznik Center for the Arts (LCA), located in Michigan City, will host several youth service partner organizations in LP County to begin the annual Safe Home Art Project.
|Kesling’s efforts helped lead to state-wide adoption of an updated model residential building code, which requires CO alarms in newly built one and two family homes and townhomes.
“The incorporation of an art project, giving youth the opportunity to draw their homes and place the alarms in the drawings, is an accessible way to educate young students on the subject,” said Kesling. Janet Bloch, executive director at LCA, added, “As a bonus, these posters will be displayed at Lubeznik Center for the Arts from June 6-July 11.”
For more information on the event, please contact LCA’s executive director Janet Bloch at jbloch@lubeznikcenter.org, or call 219-874-4900.