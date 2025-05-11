Check out Mayor Angie’s message on the power of movement and connection for mental health, and join them at any and all of the remaining Move with the Mayor events they have planned for Michigan City.

➤• Saturday, May 24 – Pullman Field – Stroke Prevention – Zumba with Gael

➤• Saturday, May 31 – Water Tower Park – Diabetes & High Blood Pressure – Taekwondo with Joe Lanning

➤• Saturday, June 14 – Michigan City Police Department Park – Mental Health, Diabetes medicines and testing supplies – Yoga and walking with Yolonda Ferrari

All Move with the Mayor events will open with registration at 10:30 a.m. and a short (no more than 15 minutes) presentation from the featured speaker at 11 a.m. Physical activity begins from there and lasts until about 1 p.m.