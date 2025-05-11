PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – Indiana Department of Transportation contractor LaPorte Construction Co., Inc. will close State Road 49 between C.R. 1050 S and C.R. 1125 S on or after Monday, May 12.

State Road 49 will be closed through late June for a bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance project at Reeves Ditch. Motorists should seek alternate routes. The official detour will follow State Road 8, U.S. 231 and State Road 10.

This contract also includes three bridge projects on State Road 8 at Bessler Ditch in La Porte County and Cobb Ditch and Crooked Creek in Porter County that are scheduled for after work on State Road 49 is complete.