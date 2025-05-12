This past Tuesday the Chesterton Park Board held the last municipal meeting ever in a town hall.

The remodel of both the meeting room and the fire station is expected to be completed in early 2026.

The Town of Chesterton says at the moment, it would appear that most municipal meetings will be held in the Baugher Center (the former Library Service Center), 100 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton.

“But already there will be two notable exceptions,” the Town of Chesterton said on its Facebook page.

*The Town Council will hold a special meeting at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 23, in the Bertha Wood Room of the Westchester Public Library, 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton. Purpose of the meeting: To interview law firms interested in providing municipal legal services to the Town of Chesterton.

*Both the Chesterton Town Council and the Redevelopment Commission will hold their regular meetings on Friday, May 30, in the Duneland School Corporation’s Board Room, 601 W. Morgan Ave., Chesterton. The Town Council will meet at 7 p.m.; the

Redevelopment Commission, 30 minutes earlier, at 6:30 p.m. The Town Council and Redevelopment Commission customarily meet on the fourth Monday of the month, which this year coincides with Memorial Day, a municipal holiday.

Follow the Town of Chesterton’s Facebook page for the latest information on meeting dates and venues.