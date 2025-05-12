LA PORTE COUNTY, IN—As part of a planned leadership transition, Unity Foundation of La Porte County has officially begun the search for the next President & CEO. The position is now publicly posted by Kittleman & Associates, a national executive search firm specializing in nonprofit CEO and Executive Director searches.

This follows Unity’s January announcement that founding President Maggi Spartz will retire at the end of 2025. Unity committed to keeping the community informed throughout the leadership transition, and this update marks the next step in that process.

The incoming President & CEO will lead a well-established, respected organization with more than $50 million in assets and a 30+ year history of impactful grantmaking, scholarship administration, fund management and community leadership. The role presents a rare opportunity to shape Unity’s next chapter and deepen its mission to strengthen La Porte County now and forever.

“We are committed to a transparent, inclusive search that ensures a smooth transition and positions Unity for continued success,” said Jon Gilmore, Chairman of the Unity Foundation Board of Directors. “We’re looking for a leader who shares our vision for a vibrant, resilient and equitable La Porte County.”

With the search process underway, Unity now invites applications from experienced executives. The successful candidate will demonstrate passion for community well-being, a collaborative and strategic mindset, and deep understanding of nonprofit leadership, fundraising and grantmaking. The full job posting and application details are available at uflc.net/about/careers. Interested candidates are encouraged to apply by Friday, June 20, 2025.