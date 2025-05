The Michigan City Parks & Recreation Department says there are two Park Parties going on Saturday May 31st.

From 11-1 the ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated playground at Water Tower Park will kick off first on the East Side of town. This event is combined with Mayor Angie’s last Move with the Mayor program.

Then on the West Side of town at Pullman field there will be a Summer Kick Off for the kids from 1-4pm.

See more details on the flyers for the events.