With Memorial Day marking the unofficial start of summer travel, the La Porte County Sheriff’s Office is preparing to step up patrols to crack down on seat belt usage. From May 17 through May 31, deputies will participate in a national campaign to promote safe driving habits, including seat belt usage.

Indiana Criminal Justice Institute “To kick off the summer travel season, it’s critical to remind all motorists that wearing a seat belt is not just the law; it’s something that can save your life,” said Douglas Huntsinger, Executive Director for the. “Our goal is simple – we want everyone to make it home safely. Buckling up is the first step in achieving that goal.”

NHTSA ICJI This high-visibility enforcement campaign is part of a nationwide effort funded by thethrough grants administered by. During the campaign, deputies will take a no-excuses approach to enforcement, issuing citations to anyone who is not properly restrained.

LCSO “If the enforcement effort alerts people to the dangers of unrestrained driving, we’ll consider our mission to be a success,” saidAdministrative Captain Derek J. Allen. “We are asking friends and family members to remind each other to buckle up when they drive, and to consider changing their habits if they don’t.”

Indiana continues to see strong compliance with its seat belt laws. ICJI’s latest observational survey found that 93.6% of Indiana drivers wear their seatbelts. While this is encouraging, there is still work to be done to reach the remaining 6.4% of drivers who put themselves at risk.

To reinforce the message, state traffic safety leaders are reminding people why the laws exist in the first place.

“Seat belts are one of the simplest, most effective ways to protect yourself on the road,” said Jim Bryan, Traffic Safety Director for ICJI. “Putting on a seat belt takes just a few seconds but can make all the difference in the event of a crash. If you’re not buckled up, you are taking a dangerous risk.”