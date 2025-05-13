MONTICELLO, Ind. – Gov. Mike Braun and Secretary of Transportation and Infrastructure Matt Ubelhor Thursday joined local officials from across northwest Indiana in Monticello to present awards for INDOT’s Community Crossings Matching Grant program. More than $200 million in state matching funds were announced for 245 Indiana cities, towns, and counties in March.

“Ensuring Indiana’s infrastructure is consistently improved and maintained is crucial for Hoosiers in every part of our state,” said Gov. Braun. “Investment in local communities is critical to enhancing quality of life and public safety.”

Communities submitted applications for funding during a highly competitive call for projects in January. Funding for Community Crossings comes from the state’s local road and bridge matching grant fund. Community Crossings has provided more than $2 billion for local road improvement projects since its inception in 2016.

“The impact this program has had on local agencies across Indiana is unmatched,” said Secretary Ubelhor. “The growing interest in this nearly decade-long program demonstrates the desire to invest in local roads and bridges.”

The Indiana General Assembly identified long-term funding for Community Crossings as part of House Enrolled Act 1002, passed in 2017. INDOT intends for the next call for projects to occur this fall.

A list of all communities receiving matching funds in the 2025 spring call for projects is available here. Updates regarding the Community Crossings Matching Grant program will be shared on the INDOT website.