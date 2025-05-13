Chesterton, IN – On Friday, May 9, the Duneland Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Duneland School Corporation, hosted its annual 8th Grade Reality Check at Liberty Middle School—an impactful and interactive event that prepares local students for real-world financial decision-making.

Over 480 8th graders from Liberty Middle School, Westchester Middle School, Discovery Charter School, and St. Patrick’s Catholic School participated in the program. Students experienced a hands-on simulation designed to show how their performance in school today will directly affect their quality of life in the future.

The event was made possible thanks to the support of more than 100 volunteers from the Duneland business community, some of whom have been involved since the program’s inception in the 1990s. These dedicated volunteers helped guide students through real-life scenarios such as housing, transportation, and budgeting, offering insight and encouragement along the way.

95.1 FM / AM 1420 WIMS was a sponsor of the the event.