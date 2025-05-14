LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will begin bridge work on I-65 between Ridge Road and I-94 on or after Thursday, May 15.

Bridge deck overlay preventative maintenance projects will take place at three locations on I-65: over 35th Avenue, over the ramp from I-65 to westbound I-94, and over the Chicago, Ft. Wayne & Eastern Railroad (CFE Railroad).

I-65 will have overnight lane closures to set up phase one of the project. Northbound I-65 lane closures are currently schedule for 6 p.m. Thursday, May 15 to 6 a.m. Friday, May 16, and southbound I-65 lane closures are scheduled for 8 p.m. Saturday, May 17 to 8 a.m. Sunday, May 18.

The following morning, traffic will be in a new construction layout with narrowed lanes shifted to the right to make room for the work zone. I-65 will maintain three lanes in each direction at 35th Ave but will have one lane closed in each direction north of the eastbound I-94 to southbound I-65 ramp. Phase one will be in place through mid-June.

The ramp from I-94 westbound to I-65 southbound will also close on or after Saturday, May 17 through late August. The detour will be to use the State Road 53/Broadway interchange ramps to turn around and access I-65 southbound from I-94 eastbound.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area while construction is occurring through mid-October. This work is part of the contract that includes the I-65 bridge deck overlay over Norfolk Southern Railroad between Ridge Road and 61st Avenue.