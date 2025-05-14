Press release, Indiana Secretary of State:

INDIANAPOLIS – Secretary of State Diego Morales is urging Hoosiers to remain vigilant of phishing attempts currently circulating via email reported across the state. These phishing emails may appear official but are designed to mislead recipients into clicking on malicious links or sharing sensitive information. These messages are not legitimate and appear to come from a sender impersonating a state-affiliated source, such as “txtag” or other entities.

Please be advised:

Do not click on any links or attachments within these suspicious emails.

within these suspicious emails. Delete the message immediately.

We are working diligently with the State Office of Technology to investigate and block further attacks.

“These scams are dangerous, deceptive, and disruptive. I want to remind all Hoosiers to be cautious before opening emails and clicking on any unsolicited links, especially those that request personal information or direct you to unfamiliar websites. Your security is our top priority,” said Diego Morales, Indiana Secretary of State.

At this point, we have no indication that these phishing emails are imitating emails from our office, but emails are going to individuals/entities that engage with our office.

Hoosiers who receive suspicious emails should avoid clicking any links or downloading attachments. The Indiana Office of Technology (IOT) is aware of the situation and is monitoring closely.