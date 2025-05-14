Michigan City Area Schools has announced plans to participate in the Summer Food Service Program (SFSP). Free meals will be made available to all children 18 years of age and under and to persons over 18 years who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled. Free meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children. Children must be present to receive their meals. There will be no discrimination in the course of the meal service.

Free meals will be provided at the sites and times as follows:

OPEN SITES – (Meals available to all children 18 years of age and younger)

Cleveland Park (300 Cleveland Avenue), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:00 – 12:20 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Garden Estates West (909 Pine Tree Court), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 10:45 – 11:05 a.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Green Acres (800 Hwy 212), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:20 – 12:40 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Joe Hawkins Park (1501 W 8th Street), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:00 – 11:20 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Knapp Elementary School (321 Bolka), June 9 – July 25: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2025

Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road), June 4 – June 27: Breakfast 7:15 – 7:45 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road, Door A), June 4 – June 27: Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 12:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19, 2025

Tall Timbers (3065 Springland Ave.), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:45 – 12:05 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Walker Street Park (900 Walker Street), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:30 – 12:50 a.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Weatherstone Village (1100 W US 20), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 11:20 – 11:40 a.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Woodland Crossing (300 Woods Edge Dr.), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Lunch 12:35 – 12:55 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

YMCA (1202 Spring St, Door L), June 9 – August 2: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:45 – 12:15 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

ENROLLED SITES – (Meals available to children 18 years of age or younger who are enrolled in programs at these sites)

Boys & Girls Club (321 Detroit Street), June 12 – July 23: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:00 – 1:00 p.m. Closed June 19 and July 4, 2025

Educational Playhouse Developmental Learning Center (124 W 11th Street) June 9 – July 25: Breakfast 8:00-8:15: Lunch 11:45 – 12:45 (weeks of 6/9 and 6/16), Breakfast 8:30 – 8:45, Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 (June 23 through July 25)

LaPorte County JSC – N.O.V.A. (317 Detroit Street), June 9 – July 25: No Breakfast, Snack 11:15 – 11:30a.m., Lunch 12:30 – 1:30 p.m. Closed July 4, 2025

Knapp Elementary (321 Bolka), June 9 – July 18: Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2025

Lake Hills Elementary School – MC Parks & Rec; City Kids Day Camp (201 Ferguson), June 9 – July 25: Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19 & July 4, 2025

Madeline Smrt Center (301 Grant Street), June 9 – July 18: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:15 a.m., Lunch 11:00 – 11:30 p.m. Closed June 19, July 4 and July 4, 2025

Michigan City High School (8466 Pahs Road), June 4 – June 27: Breakfast 7:15 – 7:45 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m. Closed June 19, 2025

Michigan City Police Department (1201 E. Michigan Blvd.) June 9 – June 13: Breakfast 8:30 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 12:15 – 12:45 p.m.

Pentecostal Temple (2722 Wabash Street), June 16 – June 20: Breakfast 8:00 – 8:15 a.m., Lunch 11:30 – 12:00 p.m.

Pine Elementary School (1660 County Line Road), June 4 – June 27: Breakfast 8:00 – 9:00 a.m., Lunch 11:00 – 12:30 p.m. Closed June 19, 2025

For further information contact Camille Medina, Interim Director of Food Service Operations, at (219) 873-2131, or 1100 S. Woodland Avenue, Michigan City, IN 46360.

In accordance with Federal civil rights law and U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) civil rights regulations and policies, the USDA, its Agencies, offices, and employees, and institutions participating in or administering USDA programs are prohibited from discriminating based on race, color, national origin, religion, sex, disability, age, marital status, family/parental status, income derived from a public assistance program, political beliefs, or reprisal or retaliation for prior civil rights activity, in any program or activity conducted or funded by USDA (not all bases apply to all programs). Remedies and complaint filing deadlines vary by program or incident.

Persons with disabilities who require alternative means of communication for program information (e.g., Braille, large print, audiotape, American Sign Language, etc.) should contact the State or local Agency that administers the program or contact USDA through the Telecommunications Relay Service at 711 (voice and TTY). Additionally, program information may be made available in languages other than English.

To file a program discrimination complaint, complete the USDA Program Discrimination Complaint Form, AD-3027, found online at How to File a Program Discrimination Complaint and at any USDA office or write a letter addressed to USDA and provide in the letter all of the information requested in the form. To request a copy of the complaint form, call (866) 632-9992. Submit your completed form or letter to USDA by: (1) mail: U.S. Department of Agriculture, Office of the Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights, 1400 Independence Avenue, SW, Mail Stop 9410, Washington, D.C. 20250-9410; (2) fax: (202) 690-7442; or (3) email: program.intake@usda.gov.