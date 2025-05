Michigan City Area Schools released the MCHS Distinguished Graduates in the Class of 2025:

GRADUATING WITH HIGH DISTINCTION

Bailey Chavis

Parents: Chris and Shannon Chavis

Activities: Student Government President, Cross Country Captain, Dive Team Captain, Tennis Team Captain, Lilly Endowment Community Scholar

College Attending: University of Notre Dame

Major: Political Science

Keegan Cowgill

Parents: Brad and Jessica Cowgill

Activities: Baseball, Basketball, 2024 All Duneland Athletic Conference, Channel 46 Student Athlete of the Week

College Attending: Trine University

Major: Exercise Science

Nathan Groszek

Parents: Michael and Mandy Groszek

Activities: Japanese Club, National Honor Society, Academic All-State (Tennis), Rising Star of Indiana Class of 2025, College Board AP Scholar Award with Distinction

College Attending: Purdue University

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Meshak Luncsford

Parents: Patrick Luncsford and Sarah Hildreth

Activities: Computer Science Honor Society

College Attending: Indiana University Bloomington

Major: Software Engineering

Nolan Painter

Parents: Jeffrey and Sarah Painter

Activities: National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Spanish Honor Society, Rotary Club Student of the Month, and Boys Soccer.

College Attending: Indiana University

Major: Psychology

Hannah Parker

Parents: Brian and Crystal Parker

Activities: Faith Club, Japanese Club, Helping Hands, Teen Court, and Volleyball

College Attending: Grace College

Major: Counseling and Psychology

Christian Shanks

Parents: Marshal and Sue Shanks

Activities: Captain of Football Team, Academic All-State (Football), National Honor Society, Rotary Club Student of the Month, Boys Golf

College Attending: University of Indianapolis

Major: Exercise Science

Madelyn Shinn

Parents: Dave and Amy Shinn

Activities: Chick Evans Scholarship Recipient, Girls Soccer, Girls Tennis, Girls Basketball, IHSAA Sportsmanship Award for Girls Soccer

College Attending: Northwestern University

Major: Chemistry & Spanish

Natalie White

Parents: Drew and Nancy White

Activities: Girls Golf -Captain, Girls Tennis, Japanese Honor Society, National Honor Society, Academic All-State for Golf

College Attending: Saint Mary’s College

Major: Psychology and Criminology

John Zaknoun

Parents: Nisrine and Andre Zaknoun

Activities: Academic All-State (football), National Honor Society, Language Honor Society, Exchange Club Student of the Month, Lions Club Scholastic Achievement Award

College Attending: Indiana University

Major: Biology/Health Science

GRADUATING WITH DISTINCTION

**************************************************************

Trevor Ackerman

Parents: Tyler Ackerman & Richelle Milich

Activities: Computer Science Honors Society, E-Sports, Retro Gaming Club, German Club

College Attending: Purdue University Northwest

Major: Cyber Security

**************************************************************

Katelyn Ast

Parents: Brian and Sara Ast

Activities: National Honor Society, E-Sports, Japanese Club, Japanese Honor Society, City Singers

College Attending: Manchester University

Major: Visual Arts Education

**************************************************************

Siniyah Burdine

Parents: Shanika and Juan Burdine Sr.

Activities: President of Early College Club, Class Representative, Rotary Club Student of the Month, participated in Leadership LaPorte County 28th Annual High School Leadership Program, National Honor Society

College Attending: Indiana University Bloomington

Major: Nursing

**************************************************************

Gabriel Heichel

Parents: Johnathan and Stacie Steinman

Activities: Technical Honors in Culinary, Computer Science Honors Society, and recognized for Academic Excellence by the College Board

College Attending: Ball State University

Major: Computer Science

**************************************************************

Kaitlyn Milligan

Parents: Scott and Michelle Haas-Milligan

Activities: National Honor Society, French/Language Honor Society, Science Club, Tennis, and Hospital Volunteering.

College Attending: Indiana University Bloomington

Major: Neuroscience

Minor: French

**************************************************************

Emilio Munoz

Parents: Arturo and DeAnna Munoz

Activities: Most Influential Youth Award, National Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Spanish Honor Society, Boys Soccer Co-Captain

College Attending: Western Michigan University

Major: Flight Science

**************************************************************

Khushi Patel

Parent: Dipti Patel

Activities: Cheer Captain, Senior Class Vice President, Exchange Club Student of the Month, National and Technical Honor Society, Cosmetology Skills USA Regional Champion

College Attending: Indiana University Bloomington

Major: Psychology

**************************************************************

Nicholas Salcido

Parents: Michael and Krista McBride

Activities: Student of the Month, Consecutive Honor Roll

Plans: Airline Flight School

Major: Commercial Airline Pilot

**************************************************************

Carlos Serrano

Parents: Brenda &Juan Serrano

Activities: National Honor Society, E-Sports, World Language Honor Society, Computer Science Honor Society, Spanish Club

College Attending: Purdue University

Major: Film and Video

**************************************************************

Sarah Sutor

Parents: David and Donna Sutor

Activities: National Honor Society-Treasurer, Rho Kappa Honor Society-Treasurer and Secretary, Spanish Honor Society, First Recipient of the Sportsmanship Award, Captain of the Junior Varsity and Varsity Volleyball Teams

College Attending: Indiana University Bloomington, Kelley School of Business

Major: Real Estate BSB

**************************************************************

Ava Taylor

Parent: Kimberly Taylor

Activities: Girls Soccer, National Honor Society, Japanese Club, Boys Volleyball Manager

Plans: ATP (Airline Transport Pilot) Flight school

Major: Commercial Airline Pilot

**************************************************************

Naomi Williams

Parents: Franklin Williams and Kendra Lay

Activities: American Sign Language Club, Helping Hands Club, Student Government, National Honor Society, Girls’ Tennis

College Attending: University of Indianapolis

Major: Biology

**************************************************************

Aaverie Wingard

Parents: Les and Roxanne Wingard

Activities: National Honor Society, Japanese Honor Society, Rho Kappa, Girls’ Tennis- Captain, Japanese Club

College Attending: Purdue University

Major: Chemistry with a double minor in Psychology and Japanese