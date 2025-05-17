The South Shore Line has given an advisory for a depot switch at Millennium Station effective Sunday, May 18, 2025:

Between 7 a.m. and 1 p.m. Sunday, May 18, all South Shore Line passengers utilizing Millennium Station will temporarily board/detrain from the Metra Depot (Tracks 5 and 6), located northwest of the SSL platform.

Passengers on the following weekend trains will utilize the Metra depot on May 18:

Westbound Tr 600, Tr 502, Tr 504, Tr 506, & Tr 608;

Eastbound Tr 503 & Tr 505.

During this time, Metra will be performing wire work in the SSL depot. After 1 p.m. Sunday, passengers will return to utilizing the SSL platform.