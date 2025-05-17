LAKE COUNTY, Ind. – An Indiana Department of Transportation contractor will close the ramp from eastbound I-94 to northbound State Road 152/Indianapolis Boulevard on or after Monday, May 19.

The ramp will be closed for terminal joint work on the ramp bridge over U.S. 41/Indianapolis Boulevard. This operation is weather sensitive so crews will wait until the weather is favorable to close the ramp, and the closure is expected to be in place from approximately 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. All work will be completed in one evening if conditions allow.

This is punch list work for the bridge deck overlay project conducted in this location in 2024. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.