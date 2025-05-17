PORTER COUNTY, Ind. – There will be lane closures on State Road 49 between I-94 and U.S. 20 beginning on or after Monday, May 19.

State Road 49 will have alternating lane closures for bridge painting and bridge deck overlay activities over the Amtrak railway just north of I-94 through mid-October. Work will begin with the left lane and shoulder of northbound State Road 49 closed through late May.

Motorists should be prepared for changing traffic patterns in the area and delays during peak times. INDOT encourages drivers to allow extra time when driving through this area and follow traffic directions carefully. Motorists should slow down, exercise caution and drive distraction-free through all work zones.