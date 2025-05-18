Michigan City, IN – Michiana Humane Society (MHS) is set to receive a $4,000 grant investment from national nonprofit Petco Love in support of their lifesaving work for pets in Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan.

Petco Love is a national nonprofit leading change for pets by harnessing the power of love to make communities and pet families closer, stronger, and healthier. Since its founding in 1999, Petco Love has invested nearly $410 million in adoption and other lifesaving efforts. And Petco Love helps find loving homes for pets in partnership with Petco and more than 4,000 organizations — like ours — across North America, with nearly 7 million pets adopted and counting.

“Our investment in MHS is part of more than $12M in investments recently announced by Petco Love to power local organizations across the country as part of our commitment to create a future in which no pet is unnecessarily euthanized,” said Susanne Kogut, president of Petco Love. “Our local investments are only part of our strategy to empower animal lovers to drive lifesaving change right alongside us. We launched Petco Love Lost, a free national lost and found database that uses photo-matching technology to simplify the search for lost pets.”

“Petco Love’s partnership is an endorsement of our efforts to help our community’s pets,” said Johanna Humbert, MHS’ Executive Director. “We are proud to be recognized by a national nonprofit organization for our work.”

Michiana Humane Society is an animal shelter funded 100% by individuals and grants. Since 1920, MHS has worked with pets in need, initially in Michigan City and gradually expanding the service area to include Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan. In 2015 it was one of the first shelters in the region to institute a 100% Spay-Neuter policy, six years before the Indiana state law went into effect. It has taken strides to improve the physical and mental health of pets in our care, adding both a veterinarian and a behavior coordinator to staff since 2023. Each year MHS helps 800-1,000 dogs, cats and small companion pets make the transition to loving homes.

For more information about Michiana Humane Society, visit MichianaPets.org. Learn more about Petco Love here: petcolove.org.