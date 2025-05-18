The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps conducted their Awards Ceremony on May 15th at the high school. Various military and civic organizations presented awards to cadets who have performed exceptionally from the end of the last school year to now. These accomplishments ranged from community service to academics to extracurricular activities. The military organizations presenting awards included the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Women Marines Association, the Marine Corps League, and the Military Officers Association of America. The civic organizations were the Sons of the American Revolution, the Daughters of the American Revolution, and the Daughters of the War of 1812. JROTC seniors were also recognized for their contributions to MCHS and the community.

“Saying that our MCHS JROTC is a family is not just a trite phrase, said Senior Marine Instructor Major Tom McGrath. “Some of our former cadets attended the ceremony and stated how much the JROTC helped them to start their young lives successfully.” Among those former cadets were Alex Wyman, a Purdue University graduate and current Sergeant in the Marine Corps, and Christian Lepage, a Staff Sergeant in the Army National Guard. LePage is also the Chief Recruiter for LaPorte County.

Master Sergeant Jeff Benak, the Marine Instructor, noted the strong attendance by the cadets’ parents. “The amount of food provided by the parents, as well as their enthusiasm for the recognition of all of the cadets, not just their own children, speaks volumes about how the parents feel about MCHS JROTC.”

The cadets have no time to rest on their laurels. They will be supporting the school and community through the end of the school year and beyond. Those events include MCHS Track Meets, the Michigan City Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony, and the MCHS graduation.